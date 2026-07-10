B1A4 Had a Reason for the Old "Idol Star Athletics Championships Outcast" Rumors: "We Had No Cellphones for Three Years After Debut"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] B1A4 revealed why rumors once spread that they had been left out at the Idol Star Athletics Championships, along with the behind-the-scenes story of not being allowed to use cellphones for three years after their debut.

On the 10th, a video titled "What Is Going On? On Such a Good Day" was released on the YouTube channel "Jipdaesung."

The video featured B1A4 members CNU, Sandeul, and Gongchan, who are marking their 15th anniversary, as guests. They shared a variety of stories from their days of activity.

That day, Daesung asked, "Were you close with the other groups from that time?"

The members replied, "Honestly, it was not easy to become close," and explained an unexpected reason.

Sandeul surprised everyone by confessing, "We did not have cellphones for three years after our debut."

He explained, "We actually had cellphones as trainees, but we turned them in when we debuted."

Looking back, Gongchan joked, "It feels a little like gaslighting now," while CNU said, "Back then, the company kept telling us that successful teams do not have cellphones. We had to focus on our activities."

The members also recalled, "The company said it would give our phones back if we won first place."

However, even after B1A4 took first place on a music show with their hit song "What Is Going On?," the promise was not kept.

CNU said, "Even after we won first place, they did not give us our phones," adding, "Instead, they told us we had to be even more careful because we had won first place," which drew laughter.

After hearing this, Daesung reacted in disbelief, saying, "Then wouldn't you never get them back?" The members replied, "So we pushed back hard at the company, saying, 'This really does not seem right.' In the end, we got our phones back only after about three years since debut."

Daesung said, "So that was why there were rumors back then that you were outcasts at the Idol Star Athletics Championships."

CNU explained, "We still did not have phones then. There was almost no way to contact or get close to other idols, so that was part of it."

The three members, who are now active after founding B1A4 Company themselves, looked back on those days with laughter. When Daesung asked, "If you end up training rookies later, what will you do about cellphones?" CNU answered, "Training has to be strict." When asked whether they would loosen the rules after debut, he said, "After debut, they need to be even more careful," drawing loud laughter. Gongchan added, "I completely agree," and Daesung quipped, "Isn't that just passing down bad habits?" making the set burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, to mark their 15th anniversary, B1A4 will hold a solo concert at KBS Arena in Seoul from July 31 to August 2.

narusi@sportschosun.com