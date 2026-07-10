Han Hye-jin Tells Kian84 He Won't Get Married Within Five Years... 'Real Sibling' Tension Breaks Out on Jeju Island Trip

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kian84 looked flustered after Han Hye-jin unexpectedly cursed him during a trip to Jeju Island.

On the 10th, a video titled "Trip to Jeju Island by Three Siblings" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Life84.

The video showed Kian84 traveling around Jeju Island with actor Lee Si-eon and model-broadcaster Han Hye-jin.

That day, the three visited an activity center on Jeju Island and tried a ride that spins people in the air.

As he prepared to go, Kian84 looked nervous and said, "Won't this break?" He could not bring himself to fully trust the ride.

Watching him hesitate, Han Hye-jin made everyone laugh by saying, "If you really can't pull this off this time, you won't get married for five years." Stunned by the sudden "marriage curse," Kian84 shot back, "I'd rather do the full course one more time."

Even after the ride began, Kian84 kept shouting, "I'm scared" and "Put me down," unable to hide his nerves. He rose high enough to nearly complete a full rotation, but he never quite managed a perfect success.

After the experience, he complained of dizziness, and Han Hye-jin and Lee Si-eon burst out laughing at the sight.

Throughout the video, the three kept up a bickering chemistry that felt just like real siblings.

While riding in an open-top car, Han Hye-jin grew suspicious of Kian84 and Lee Si-eon, saying, "Aren't you just making me ride in the Carnival alone?" and "What are you two planning to talk about?" The two replied, "We hardly ever talk about our sister," drawing laughter.

The trio also enjoyed a fun day together, visiting a popular restaurant in Jeju, trying go-karts, and touring a museum.

Their nonstop teasing, along with the way they looked out for one another, once again showed a friendship like that of "real siblings" who have spent years together.

narusi@sportschosun.com