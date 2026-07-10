Kim Hee-chul, 44, Confesses His Unchanged Taste: "I'm Team Anna, Not Elsa"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Singer Kim Hee-chul showed his unwavering affection for Anna, a character from Disney's animated film "Frozen."

On the 10th, a video titled "I Got Slapped" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Kim Hee-chul."

That day, Heechul stayed in a "Frozen"-themed room at Hong Kong Disneyland and gave viewers a tour of the space. From the wallpaper to the bed, clock, slippers, and cups, everything in the room was decorated with "Frozen" characters. Looking around, he could not hide his excitement, saying, "Even I, at over 40, feel this happy, so it would be really great for kids or families to come here together."

In particular, Heechul confessed his unusual preference, saying, "You know I liked Anna more than Elsa."

He went on to say, "I talked about this before on 'My Little Old Boy' and 'Knowing Bros,' but I like pigtails. I really love how Anna looks with pigtails. It's been my taste since my debut," drawing laughter.

His affection for Anna continued as he opened the gift package prepared by Hong Kong Disneyland.

When he found an Anna hairpin, he joked, "I've even done an Anna costume before. I'm a veteran Anna," and pretended to put the hairpin on himself, making everyone laugh.

Looking at an Anna doll, Heechul quipped, "Anna must have eaten ramen and gone to bed yesterday," adding, "I'm not the only one who sees it that way, right?"

He then added, "Still, Anna is Anna. She must have had her reasons. She has to make a living," sparking more laughter.

By contrast, after holding up an Elsa doll, he once again made his preference clear, saying, "Personally, I don't really like Elsa. I'm Team Anna."

Heechul repeatedly expressed admiration for the Frozen-themed room and Disney's thoughtful setup, saying, "Even I, at 44, am having this much fun, so imagine how much kids would enjoy it."

He later enjoyed the day as if he had returned to childhood, riding attractions and experiencing a variety of rides.

narusi@sportschosun.com