Park Na-rae Sent to Prosecutors Over Alleged Assault Involving Former Manager's Glass; A Says, "My Face Was Bruised and I Needed Four Stitches"

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Park Na-rae has been referred to prosecutors over allegations that she assaulted a former manager. It has been about seven months since the former managers filed a complaint.

According to police on the 10th, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station sent Park Na-rae to prosecutors without detention that day on charges of special assault and violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

Earlier, Park Na-rae's former managers filed a complaint with police last December, accusing her of special injury, defamation by alleging false facts, and violations of the information and communications network law.

Former manager A submitted a medical certificate stating a two-week recovery period and claimed to police, "I was verbally abused for saying I do not drink, and I was hit by a glass thrown by Park Na-rae, which left my face bruised and injured my hand, requiring four stitches."

Park Na-rae has denied the allegations in full. She said, "I did throw a glass on the floor, but I did not throw it at any specific person," and added, "It is also not true that A was injured."

After appearing at police in February for questioning, Park Na-rae said, "I cooperated sincerely with the investigation and told the truth," and added, "I will continue to correct anything that is not true."

The case has entered a new phase as police have completed their investigation and handed it over to prosecutors.

However, being sent to prosecutors does not mean the charges have been finally confirmed. Prosecutors will decide whether to conduct additional investigations and whether to indict.

Meanwhile, police are separately investigating allegations that Park Na-rae received illegal medical treatment through a so-called "juju aunt," including possible violations of medical law.

narusi@sportschosun.com