RESCENE Reveals Trainee-Era Order to Lose 3 kg in Two Weeks: "We Even Cut Our Hair and Nails"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] The group RESCENE shared an anecdote from their trainee days, when they were preparing to debut and were told to lose 3 kg within two weeks.

On the 10th, a video titled "The Whole World Is RESCENE Yoon Joo-dang's First Idol Guest Appears" was released on the YouTube channel "Yoon Joo-mo, a chef who brews traditional Korean liquor and cooks Korean cuisine."

That day, RESCENE members Liv, Jena, and Minami tasted tteokbokki, grilled eel, and eel soup prepared by Yoon Joo-mo, while sharing a range of stories, from their trainee days to their recently changed dorm life.

The members also recalled the dieting experience they went through as trainees. Ahead of a profile photo shoot, they tried to lose weight, but when they could not shed as much as they wanted, the person in charge of their visuals at the time called them all together.

The members said, "They suddenly called us in and told us, 'You have two weeks, so lose 3 kg.'" They added, "They weighed us on the spot and told us to lose exactly 3 kg from that moment on."

They also surprised viewers by admitting that they used every possible method to reach their target weight.

One member said, "Of course we dieted, but I also went to a hair salon and cut my hair." She added, "I cut my fingernails and toenails, took out my contact lenses, and never wore makeup."

"When we were weighed, we wore the lightest clothes possible. Even socks were not allowed," she explained, describing how hard they worked to lose even a little weight. The members added, "They said they would not overlook even 0.1 kg."

May was about 0.2 kg short of her target weight and kept trying to lose the last bit until the very end. The members recalled, "May still needed to lose about 0.2 kg. She was given one last chance and told to come back after losing more by a certain time, so she kept jumping rope alone in the practice room."

They said the agency's CEO also came to the practice room and jumped rope with May.

The members said, "The CEO came and jumped rope with her. When we weighed her again, she had lost 0.2 kg." They added, "Only then did we all finally sit down and enjoy a meal together."

Going through the difficult weight-loss process together also deepened the bond among the members.

They laughed, saying, "We dieted together, ate secretly together, and got caught together. We had no choice but to become close. That made us even tighter back then."

narusi@sportschosun.com