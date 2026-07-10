Smoke from a Power Bank Before Takeoff Causes Evacuation of All Passengers

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun] A fire broke out from a passenger's power bank inside an aircraft preparing for takeoff at a Japanese airport, prompting passengers and crew to evacuate.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

According to Japanese media, including The Asahi Shimbun, crew members aboard Thai Lion Air Flight 393, which was parked at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido around 1:50 p.m. on the 10th, reported to firefighters that "smoke was coming from a passenger's power bank."

Firefighters who responded to the scene said the power bank in question had already been moved out of the cabin. The fire was extinguished in its early stage, so no additional water was needed, and it was fully put out around 2:15 p.m.

At the time of the incident, there were 122 people on board, including passengers and crew, and everyone evacuated quickly. No one was reported injured.

The incident did not significantly disrupt airport operations. Only the affected flight was delayed by about an hour, while other flights were not impacted.

Fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the smoke from the power bank and the cabin conditions at the time.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com