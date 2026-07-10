Season 22 Ok-soon Calls Out Headline About Kyung-su's 'Loss of Financial Control,' Saying, "Why Write It Like That?"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Ok-soon from Season 22 of "I'm Solo" expressed discomfort over a sensational headline about her and her husband, Kyung-su.

On the 9th, Ok-soon posted a screenshot on her social networking service account along with the message, "Why do you write the title like that? My husband runs this channel diligently because we want to connect with more people without ads or sponsorships... It makes me upset."

The screenshot showed a headline that read, "Did Kyung-su from Season 22 lose his house without a loan? He lost control of the finances and uses a card given by Ok-soon." By sharing the title directly, Ok-soon expressed regret that the content was being consumed in a sensational way that did not reflect the facts.

The controversy began with a Q&A video released on the YouTube channel "Pure Milk" on the 8th. In the video, the two were asked, "Who manages the money?" Ok-soon replied, "I handle it for now." She added, "My husband hardly does any secondhand trading and is not very involved in money matters," explaining, "He grew up in a well-off family, so he may not be used to that kind of thing. I actually think it is a strength."

Kyung-su also said, "I think it makes sense for the person who earns the money to manage it," and Ok-soon added, "So I manage it and give him a card."

However, some online content later attached headlines such as "He lost his house" and "He was stripped of financial control," which fueled the controversy.

Meanwhile, Ok-soon and Kyung-su met on the 22nd season of ENA and SBS Plus's "I'm Solo," which aired in 2024. They later registered their marriage last year and became a legally married couple. They now run the YouTube channel "Pure Milk," sharing their married life and daily routines with fans.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com