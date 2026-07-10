IVE's An Yu-jin Wins General Subscription Lottery for 4 Billion Won 'The H Bangbae' Apartment, with Potential Capital Gains of Up to 1.8 Billion Won

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] IVE member An Yu-jin has reportedly won the lottery for the general sale of The H Bangbae in Seoul’s Seocho District.

According to the housing sales industry on the 10th, An Yu-jin was listed as a winner in the general-sale lottery for The H Bangbae, which is scheduled for occupancy in September.

The H Bangbae is a large apartment complex being supplied through the Bangbae District 5 redevelopment project. It drew strong attention from the outset because it is subject to the price ceiling system and does not require owner occupancy.

About 215 of the general-sale units were offered through a lottery system. In speculative overheating zones such as the three Gangnam districts and Yongsan District, a certain percentage of units is allocated by lottery depending on the floor area, and An Yu-jin is said to have won through one of those units.

However, it has not been confirmed which unit size she won or whether she will actually move in.

At the time of sale, the highest price for a 59-square-meter unit was 1.7025 billion won, while an 84-square-meter unit was priced at around 2.243 billion won. According to actual transaction data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, an 84-square-meter unit sold for about 3.69 billion won in April, and the current asking price is reportedly around 4 billion won. As a result, if she won an 84-square-meter unit, she could potentially see capital gains of up to about 1.8 billion won.

Meanwhile, The H Bangbae is a premium-brand apartment by Hyundai Engineering and Construction in Bangbae-dong, Seoul’s Seocho District. It will consist of 29 buildings, from four basement levels to 33 stories above ground, with a total of 3,064 households. It is regarded as a leading redevelopment complex in Bangbae-dong, with excellent transportation access and school districts.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com