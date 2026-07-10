"G-Dragon acted with natural flair in middle school" ... Kwon Kyung-ha was his homeroom teacher for three years

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kwon Kyung-ha revealed a special connection: she had once been G-Dragon of BigBang's homeroom teacher in middle school.

In a recent video on the YouTube channel "Lazy Rabbit," Kwon appeared and reflected on her days as a teacher. She said, "When I first went to Gukwang Arts Middle School, there was a student named Kwon Ji-yong. I taught him from first to third grade in middle school, and I was also his homeroom teacher."

She recalled, "He is a global star now, but even then he had so much charisma and stood out from the rest." She added, "We also did the school play 'The Wedding Day' together, and he was really good at acting. He played Samdori, and he expressed the role so naturally and vividly."

She went on to say, "As he became more active around his first year of high school, he transferred to another school." She smiled and added, "Even now, when I see him on TV, I feel proud and nostalgic, thinking, 'I saw that friend when he was very young.'"

Kwon emphasized that G-Dragon's exceptional talent was already well known during his school days. She said, "Even as a first-year middle school student, around 13 or 14 years old, he had so much charisma." She added, "In fact, he was already G-Dragon back then. Many people may not know this, but he was already a very famous student at school."

She also noted, "Whenever there was a school event, G-Dragon always did breakdancing on stage." She said he always performed with one friend, and as far as she remembered, that friend was Taeyang. "The two of them sang and danced together, and they took part in performances very faithfully for three years," she said.

She especially recalled his fashion sense. "Even as a middle school student, his style was clearly different from the other students," she said. "Looking back now, I think friends who become stars like that must have been different from an early age."

She also shared memories of G-Dragon's family. Kwon said, "Because he had been active from such a young age, I remember his mother also provided a great deal of support. She always worked hard to support Ji-yong."

At the end, Kwon left a video message for her former student after a long time. She said, "Ji-yong, I guess I can call you Ji-yong now," and added, "I am truly happy that you have grown into such a wonderful person. We have not met in a long time, but I am always cheering for you."

She continued, "Not long ago, your classmates came to see my performance," and expressed her wish: "If there is ever a chance, I would like to meet all of you together with your classmates."

Meanwhile, Kwon Kyung-ha debuted in 1976 with the children's drama "Young-hee's Diary" and has since worked as an actress, DJ, and professor.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com