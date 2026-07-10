Kim Soo-hyun Returns After a Year Away as Fans Show Support Through a 19th Anniversary Donation Project

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Soo-hyun is taking steps to resume his career about one year and three months after the controversy, while fans continue to show unwavering support through a donation project marking his 19th debut anniversary.

Kim Soo-hyun’s Korean and global fan union recently announced on its official social media accounts that it had launched the 19th debut anniversary project, "19 YEARS, TOGETHER." The fan union explained the purpose of the campaign, saying, "We are raising donations to celebrate actor Kim Soo-hyun’s 19th debut anniversary and his welcome return."

The project will run until the 14th. With the funds raised by fans, the group plans to purchase official clothing from the Philippine brand BENCH, for which Kim Soo-hyun serves as a model, and donate the items in his name to underprivileged children in South Korea. According to a recent notice, the fundraising has reached about 30% of its target.

The fans’ support has drawn even more attention as Kim Soo-hyun moves toward a return to activity. Since various allegations surfaced in March last year involving the late Kim Sae-ron, his work had been disrupted by canceled advertising contracts and damages lawsuits. More recently, however, some of the damage claims involving advertisers have seen the court recommend a settlement, suggesting a shift in the legal dispute.

His overseas activities are also resuming. Kim Soo-hyun recently joined a new campaign for the Philippine clothing brand BENCH and is set to release an advertisement video and photo shoot on the 14th, expanding his connection with local fans. Fans at home and abroad are also continuing their support through online voting and cheering projects.

The fan union said, "We hope the support for the actor will lead to positive influence," adding, "All purchased clothing will be donated in full to underprivileged children in South Korea."

Meanwhile, the release of Disney+ series "Knock-Off," which had been scheduled as Kim Soo-hyun’s next project, was temporarily put on hold because of the controversy. As attention grows over his return to activity, the exact release date is still being coordinated, according to reports.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com