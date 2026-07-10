Hwang Jung-min and Jung Ho-yeon to Appear on Park Jeong-min's YouTube Show 'Muze' for 'Hope' Promotion

The SF thriller film "Hope" (directed by Na Hong-jin and produced by Forged Films) is kicking off an aggressive promotional campaign.

On the YouTube channel "Muze Publishing," which will be released on the 10th, Hwang Jung-min and Jung Ho-yeon will appear for a special meeting with host Park Jeong-min.

Hwang Jung-min, who plays Beom-seok, the head of the Hope Harbor branch office, and Jung Ho-yeon, who plays police officer Seong-ae, are expected to share a wide range of stories about "Hope," including behind-the-scenes moments from the set, how they prepared for the project, and their thoughts on working together.

In particular, Hwang Jung-min, who has maintained a close senior-junior relationship with Park Jeong-min, is expected to bring energy to the conversation with his candid and witty remarks. Jung Ho-yeon will add a fresh twist by talking about the filming process and her impressions of her first film debut in "Hope."

This episode, which showcases the appealing chemistry among Hwang Jung-min, Jung Ho-yeon, and Park Jeong-min, will be available today at 6 p.m. on YouTube's "Muze Publishing" channel.

"Hope" tells the story of the head of the Hope Harbor branch office, located in the Demilitarized Zone, who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village goes on alert, the film follows the characters as they face an unbelievable reality. The cast includes Hwang Jung-min, Jo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender. It is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for "The Chaser," "The Yellow Sea," and "The Wailing." The film opens on the 15th.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com