Shin Min-a Captivates 1 Million Viewers with the Pure Power of a Thriller Queen... Her Breath-Stealing Performance in "Nun-dong-ja" Shines

Photo=AM Entertainment

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actress Shin Min-a has captivated 1 million viewers through the suspense thriller film "Nun-dong-ja" (directed by Yeom Ji-ho, produced by Dream Capture).

Since its release in June, "Nun-dong-ja" has continued to prove the strength of Korean thriller films by surpassing 1 million moviegoers through word of mouth.

At the center of that box-office run is Shin Min-a. She fully embodied the survival instinct of a woman facing the despair of gradually losing her sight, drawing audiences in with her meticulous performance. Shin Min-a made viewers feel Seo-jin's psychological pressure as if they were experiencing it themselves, and her outstanding thriller acting earned unanimous praise from both the media and audiences.

Behind-the-scenes stills showing Shin Min-a's professional energy have also been released, drawing attention. In one image, she sits at a table and meets the camera with a mysterious gaze. In another, she wears a tense expression under dim lighting, holding viewers in suspense. A photo of her seriously reviewing the storyboard and carefully checking the monitor also clearly reflects her passion for acting.

Her intense performance has even crossed borders. "Nun-dong-ja" was officially invited to the competition section of the 59th Sitges Film Festival, one of the most prestigious events in genre cinema, and its overseas release has also been confirmed in major markets including North America. Shin Min-a's layered performance, which transcends language barriers, is fueling not only the film's domestic success but also positive momentum in the global market.

Through "Nun-dong-ja," which brilliantly reinterprets a strong original work, Shin Min-a has claimed the crown of a "thriller queen." As word of mouth continues to spread, she is receiving enthusiastic responses for bringing fresh energy to theaters this summer with her limitless transformation as an actress.

"Nun-dong-ja" tells the story of a protagonist who is gradually losing her sight due to a genetic disease and uncovers the mystery surrounding the death of her twin sister before coming face to face with the truth. The film stars Shin Min-a, Kim Nam-hee, Lee Seung-ryong, and Kim Young-ah, and was directed by Yeom Ji-ho of "The Neighbor."

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com