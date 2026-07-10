"Geoje Ya-ho" RESCENE Goes Viral Again, Moves Into a New Five-Room Dorm After Two-Room Living... "Won-i Gets a Room to Herself"

[Sportschosun] RESCENE, the group behind a remarkable reverse-run success story, has revealed its upgraded new dorm.

Minami, Liv, and Jena will appear on the YouTube channel "Yoon Joo-mo, a chef who brews traditional Korean liquor and cooks Korean cuisine," which will be released at 5:30 p.m. on the 10th.

On the way to Yunjudang that day, the members could not hide their excitement. In particular, Minami said, "I almost couldn't make it because of another schedule, but I personally called the head of our company and begged, 'I really want to eat Yoon Joo-mo's food,' so I was able to visit Yunjudang."

Once they finally stepped into Yunjudang, the members exclaimed, "We came to a place we've only seen on YouTube," and greeted Yoon Jumo with, "Please serve us a full table, ma'am! Ya-ho~" instantly filling the set with laughter. Yoon Jumo warmly welcomed them, saying, "You are the first idols to visit," and the members cheered, "This is such an honor. Thank you for inviting us first." For RESCENE, Geoje's promotional ambassadors, Yoon Jumo prepared an ade made with yuzu, a local specialty of Geoje. Minami then lifted the mood by suggesting a toast chant, saying, "There is a gal-style toast. You just say 'K-P.'"

Jena shared an update, saying, "I moved today, so I came here after packing my things." She added, "We used to have two rooms for five members, but the new place has five rooms. The members are split into groups of two, two, and one. Won-i unnie uses one room alone, but it is the smallest one." Liv expressed her satisfaction, saying, "The company director decorated both the rooms and the living room according to each person's taste."

Liv, who was thoroughly impressed by Yoon Jumo's cooking, said, "I hope we can come back next time with all the other members," while Minami also revealed her earnest wish, saying, "Please invite us." An impromptu promise followed: if RESCENE takes first place anywhere, Yoon Jumo will cook a delicious meal at their dorm. Minami then resolved, "We have to win first place." After filming, news broke on the 8th that RESCENE had reached No. 1 on the music charts, drawing attention to whether Yoon Jumo's surprise visit to the group's dorm will actually happen.

The members are also expected to move viewers by sharing stories about the loving support their parents gave them before they debuted as singers.

In addition, Minami will reveal, "I wanted to become a K-pop idol when I was in sixth grade." She said she was the first to join her current agency after practicing hard, and added, "When Jena joined, I felt she was very different from the friends who had joined before her," raising curiosity with her first impression.

Meanwhile, RESCENE debuted in 2024, and the title track "Love Attack" from their first mini album "SCENEDROME," released that same year, recently made a dramatic climb back to No. 1 after two years, becoming a hot topic. On Won-i's YouTube channel, the gal style and warm regional dialect shown by Won-i and Minami became a major sensation and helped spark the song's resurgence.

Their remake single "Pretty Girl," released on the 8th, also settled into the upper ranks, reaching No. 1 on Melon’s "Hot 100."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com