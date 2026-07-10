Ji Yeon-su, who divorced Eli, reveals she had to remove all the doors in the home she shares with her son: "It’s so narrow that it’s hard to get in"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Ji Yeon-su explained why she had no choice but to remove all the doors in her home.

Recently, Ji Yeon-su uploaded a video titled "Ji Yeon-su Starts Living on Her Own! First Look at Her Home!!!" on her YouTube channel.

Ji Yeon-su said she moved into her current home after living on Jeju Island because of her mother's health issues, and she introduced her two-story, 15th-floor home. It is a cozy space where she lives alone with her son. The first floor has the kitchen, while the second floor has a living room of just under 10 square meters, a dressing room, and the master bedroom.

In particular, Ji Yeon-su showed the room she shares with her son and drew attention by explaining, "This is Minsu's study and our bedroom. Since there is only one room, we have no choice. We have to sleep together." She added, "There is something other homes have that ours doesn't. Our home has no doors," revealing that she had removed all the room doors.

Ji Yeon-su explained, "The house is so small that if we put in furniture, we can't open the door and walk in. When I moved, the moving company owner suggested removing the doors, so I took them off and stored them upright. When I move again, I will have to restore everything to its original state."

She also shared an update on her life as a working mother, saying she is currently working part-time at a beef bone soup restaurant while raising her son alone. She said, "I prefer lunchtime part-time work. That's because I have to take care of Minsu after I finish work."

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-su married Eli, formerly of U-KISS, in 2014 and had a son, Minsu, but the couple divorced in 2020. Ji Yeon-su is raising her son on her own, while Eli recently remarried, drawing public attention.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com