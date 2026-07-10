Injection Auntie Ends Up on the Operating Table.. "What Scares Me More Than General Anesthesia Is Betrayal"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park Aram] A woman known as 'Injection Auntie,' who had been accused of performing illegal medical procedures on comedian Park Na-rae, has revealed that she is battling an incurable disease.

On the 9th, A posted a lengthy message on her personal account, saying, "These days, the only reason I leave the house is for hospital appointments... I finally set a date for the surgery I had been putting off."

She continued, "In 2019, the pain became unbearable. Injections and narcotic painkillers no longer worked, so I made the decision to undergo surgery... Now I'm facing surgery again after seven years.... They said it's an incurable disease.... My mental state had never been shaken by anything, but this incident hurt me so badly by people I trusted that I felt like giving up on life. I realized that the scariest thing in the world is not an incurable illness, but the 'person you trusted.' After that, even surgery under general anesthesia doesn't scare me anymore."

She added, "Still, I guess I instinctively hate pain. When asked whether I wanted a pain-control injection, I signed up without even a 0.1-second hesitation, saying, 'I'll do it~' Haha."

A then said, "After living with a hat on for seven months, I got used to not wearing makeup. But today, looking at my skin with enlarged pores, I miss ampoules so much.... I'm not in a condition to work yet, so I couldn't place any product orders... which means I don't even have anything to use myself. My skin makes it so obvious when I stop taking care of it. I'll get through the surgery, recover well, and come back healthy and ready to start again. But why is the surgery still 30 days away? Professor... please move the date up. Waaaaa."

Meanwhile, A is under police investigation on charges including violations of the Medical Service Act, the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act, and the Narcotics Control Act.

Earlier in May, A had also expressed frustration, saying, "Before the facts were even fully confirmed, is it really right to socially stigmatize and condemn one person? I am not 'Injection Auntie.'"

tokkig@sportschosun.com