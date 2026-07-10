Lee Dong-gun, Then Juwon Ko, Join In... Celebrities Rush to TikTok Live

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] TikTok Live is quickly establishing itself as a new stage for celebrities. After actor Lee Dong-gun, Juwon Ko has also joined live streaming, drawing attention as a new platform for real-time interaction with fans beyond television and YouTube.

One of the most eye-catching recent figures is actor Lee Dong-gun. He recently launched a TikTok Live channel and said, "I started because I thought it would be a great opportunity to meet fans not only in Korea but also overseas in real time." In his first broadcast, he naturally kept the conversation going while thanking fans for their support and encouragement.

Actor Juwon Ko has also newly entered TikTok Live. He met fans for the first time through TikTok Live on the 9th and showed his friendly charm by talking about everyday life. Known for works such as "Not_found" and "Famous Chil Princesses," he drew attention by connecting with fans in real time after a long time.

The number of celebrities joining TikTok Live continues to grow. Ko Ji-yong, formerly of Sechs Kies, has been steadily streaming and sharing updates with fans, while Yulhee, formerly of LABOUM, said, "If I don't have a schedule, I broadcast almost every day," showing active engagement. Actors Lim Ju-hwan and Kim Hyung-jun and Jang Su-won of SS501, as well as singers Park Hye-kyung and Gil Geon, are also using TikTok Live as a new channel for communication.

Actor Park Si-hoo also drew attention earlier by actively communicating with fans at home and abroad through TikTok Live. At the time, various rumors surfaced about live-streaming earnings, but Park's side denied the allegations, calling them "groundless."

TikTok Live allows celebrities to meet global fans in real time and includes a built-in support system, making it a rapidly growing stage for new activities. Some stars are also using it as a new revenue model, and its range of uses is gradually expanding.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com