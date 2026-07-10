"Matching Underwear with My Sister" Song Ji-hyo's Tearful Admission of Business Slump Gets Kim Ji-min's Self-Purchased Support

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Comedian Kim Ji-min showed her special friendship by proving that she was a real customer of actress Song Ji-hyo's lingerie brand.

On the 9th, Kim Ji-min posted a photo on her SNS story with the caption, "Matching underwear with Ji-hyo unnie? LOL."

The photo showed a purchase record for underwear from Song Ji-hyo's brand. Kim Ji-min, who captured an order screen that included three bottoms and one top, added the phrase "bought with my own money, repurchased" to show that she had personally bought the products again. The purchase record actually included three bottoms and one top.

Fans who saw the post reacted with comments such as, "You can really feel the support," "This proves they're truly close," and "It means even more because it's a repurchase."

Song Ji-hyo launched her own lingerie brand in December 2024 and transformed herself into a businesswoman. However, she later drew attention by candidly admitting poor sales on a broadcast and YouTube, saying, "There are days when only two or three pieces sell," and "Some days, there was only one order."

Meanwhile, after marrying fellow comedian Kim Jun-ho, her senior and colleague, Kim Ji-min has continued her active career by sharing glimpses of newlywed life on television and social media.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com