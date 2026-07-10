Park Seo Jin Shocked by Father's Health Issues... "Give Up the Pear I've Been With My Entire Life; Neglecting It Increases Risk of Dementia by 5 Times" ('Salimnam')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Geun] Singer Park Seo-jin evoked sympathy after belatedly discovering his father's hearing impairment.

The episode of KBS2's "Living Together Season 2" (hereinafter "Living Together") airing on the 11th will depict Park Seo-jin's belated discovery of his father's hearing problem. On this day, Park Seo-jin, who visited the house in Samcheonpo, becomes overwhelmed with anxiety when his father does not answer despite ringing the doorbell multiple times and making phone calls. Recalling a past incident where his father collapsed while alone, Park Seo-jin hurries inside and fortunately meets his father, but detects unusual warning signs during the subsequent conversation.

Realizing that the misunderstandings he had carelessly overlooked were actually due to hearing loss, Park Seo-jin takes his father to the hospital with his family. However, the father refuses medical treatment, saying, "Let's go home. Turn the car around!" and is unable to easily open up to the suggestion to wear hearing aids, claiming, "I am still young.

" When the family visits the hospital, they are shocked to hear from a specialist that neglecting hearing loss could increase the risk of developing dementia by up to five times. Subsequently, the father reveals for the first time the condition of his hearing health that he had kept hidden from the family, and even confesses the real reason why he recently gave up the boat he had owned his entire life, leaving everyone with a heavy heart.

Attention is focused on what the results of the father's hearing test will be. Later, Park Seo-jin visits the sea filled with memories with his father, just the two of them.

Park Seo-jin comforts his father, saying, "Having bad hearing is nothing to be ashamed of," and the father also opens up his true feelings that he had been unable to express until now. The two then sing together, leaving a touching lingering impression.

Meanwhile, 'Salimnam' is a program featuring the real-life housekeeping stories of celebrity husbands, airing every Saturday at 10:35 PM. joyjoy90@sportschosun.com