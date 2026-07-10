Namkoong Min Reveals He Gained 18 kg by Eating Seven Meals a Day: "I Broke Down in Tears in the Shower During Extreme Bulking" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Namkoong Min revealed that during the filming of "Black Sun," he went through such an intense bulking process to gain 18 kg that he even cried in the shower.

Namkoong Min, who has won three acting grand prizes, will appear on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House" on the 10th.

On the show, Namkoong Min will share how he entered the acting world. He studied mechanical engineering before deciding to become an actor, and he recalled the painful experience of failing all three major broadcasters' open recruitment auditions for new talent. He later entered the industry by chance while working as an extra in commercials. His path into acting will be revealed in the broadcast.

The episode will also revisit Namkoong Min's bulking period, which even left host Kim Jong-kook speechless. Namkoong Min said that while filming the drama "Black Sun," he worked out for three hours a day for 10 months and ate up to seven meals a day to go from 66 kg to 84 kg, a gain of 18 kg.

He added that the extreme bulking process was so painful that he had nightmares about losing muscle and even cried in the shower. After hearing about it, Kim Jong-kook said, "That is really not easy," expressing his admiration. Namkoong Min also explained why he stopped working out after the project ended. His sudden decision to quit exercise is drawing curiosity.

Meanwhile, Namkoong Min is set to share the story of how he was surprised by the unexpected side of actor Kim Dae-myung, his co-star in the currently airing KBS2 weekend drama "The Completion of Marriage."

Namkoong Min, who had felt a sense of familiarity with the usually quiet Kim Dae-myung, said he was shocked after appearing with him on an entertainment program, thinking he was the type to "talk behind people's backs." The reason for his surprise will be revealed on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House" at 10:20 p.m. on Friday, the 10th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com