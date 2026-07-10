Park Eun-young, the 'Chinese Cuisine Goddess,' says her doctor husband looks like Ha Seok-jin and only watches her 'Queencard' dance video at home

Photo = captured from YouTube channel 'Bobeunyoung'

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Chef Park Eun-young, known as the 'Chinese Cuisine Goddess,' opened up about her blissful newlywed life, mentioning her husband, a smart and handsome doctor who resembles actor Ha Seok-jin.

On the 10th, Channel S released a teaser for 'Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4' under the title, "Was Chef Park Eun-young deliberately playing hard to get in love?"

That day, when Park was told, 'People say your husband looks like Ha Seok-jin,' she laughed and said, "His image and overall vibe are similar to Ha Seok-jin. He has that smart, similar kind of feel." Jun Hyun-moo then exclaimed, "He is totally handsome."

Park went on to reveal her sweet newlywed life, saying, "My husband thinks my 'Queencard' dance is cute. He even watches the 'Queencard' video at home."

She also shared behind-the-scenes stories from the wedding that drew so much attention. Park recalled, "Chef Choi Hyun-seok and Ivy sang the congratulatory song," adding, "It felt a bit like an event," which made everyone laugh.

KwakTube, who is married, then asked, "When you greet your family, isn't it sad? You probably feel sorry to your parents too, like you're leaving their hands." Park replied, "I wasn't sad at all. We'll see each other tomorrow and the day after the wedding anyway," giving a very down-to-earth answer that sent the set into laughter.

Jun Hyun-moo also asked, "If your husband had suggested skipping the wedding, would you have done that?" Park smiled and said, "If the groom had said, 'A wedding is too much trouble. Let's just take a few simple photos and go on our honeymoon,' I think I would have done that," showing her easygoing personality as a new bride.

Meanwhile, Park Eun-young drew attention after appearing in Netflix's 2024 series 'Culinary Class Wars,' where she earned the nickname 'Chinese Cuisine Goddess.' She married a plastic surgeon in May.

anjee85@sportschosun.com