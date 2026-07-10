Retired from Entertainment, Song Seung-hyun Shares Joyful News from the U.S.: "I Became a Dad"

Song Seung-hyun, formerly of the band FT Island, has become a father.

On the 10th, Song Seung-hyun personally announced the birth of his first son through his social media account.

He shared his excitement, saying, "Our beloved little sunshine was safely born." He added, "Our little Ian has just come into the world, all warm and fresh. I am so happy that Ian has come to be with Mom and Dad."

He continued, "I am still a very inexperienced father, but Mom is great at this, so don't worry too much. Grow up beautifully and healthily, I love you, my son~~~~~" He also expressed his gratitude and love for his wife, who had just given birth, saying, "And to my wife, who went through more than anyone else, thank you for your hard work, and I love you."

Following the news of Song Seung-hyun's son, fans have been sending congratulatory messages such as "Congratulations," "I hope you build a happy family," and "May the baby grow up healthy."

Meanwhile, Song Seung-hyun joined FT Island as a guitarist in 2009 and made his debut in the music industry. After leaving the group in 2019, he expanded into acting and appeared in dramas such as "Oh! My Assistant" and "Black Spirit."

He later announced his retirement from entertainment in 2024 and married a non-celebrity in June of the same year. He is currently known to be continuing a new life in the United States while working in the food service industry.

tokkig@sportschosun.com