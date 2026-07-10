Hong Hyun-hee Looks Like a Different Person After Losing 11 kg and Getting a Nose Job

[Sportschosun reporter Park Ah-ram] Comedian Hong Hyun-hee showed off her strikingly refreshed looks.

Hong Hyun-hee posted photos on her personal account on the 9th without adding any caption.

In the photos, Hong Hyun-hee displayed a sharper jawline and more defined features, revealing a noticeably slimmer face.

In particular, her smaller face and more delicate overall appearance created a dramatic change that made her look as if she had undergone plastic surgery, drawing surprise.

Earlier, Hong Hyun-hee said through her personal channel in December last year that she had successfully lost 11 kg. At the time, she confirmed that she weighed 49 kg and said, "I saw a number 4 at the front of my weight for the first time in nearly 20 years."

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee married interior designer and broadcaster Jey-ssun in 2018, and the couple has a son.

tokkig@sportschosun.com