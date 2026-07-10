KCM's Wife Breaks Down Ahead of Wedding Ceremony 15 Years in the Making with Their Three Children: "A Day Like This Has Come for Me, Too"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Bang Ye-won, the wife of singer KCM, shared her feelings after receiving a public proposal 15 years after their marriage and ahead of their official wedding ceremony in October.

On the 9th, Bang Ye-won reflected on the moment of her husband's proposal through her social media, saying, "Watching the broadcast today brought back that day. It was such an overwhelming, exciting, and unbelievable moment."

In the KBS2 program "Superman Is Back," which aired on the 8th, KCM was shown preparing a public proposal for his wife, drawing an emotional response from viewers.

KCM's wife said, "I still vividly remember the moment when I could not say a word because I thought, 'A day like this has come for me, too.'" She added, "It was a moment I had waited for, but I just kept crying like a broken robot and could not speak properly. I was so shocked and so overwhelmed that I did not know how to express myself."

She continued, "Fifteen years. During that time, I became the mother of three children, and along with many happy moments, we also went through unexpected hardships and pain. Still, because we held on to each other's hands and walked this path together, this moment feels even more precious and more meaningful."

The couple will hold their official wedding ceremony on October 4. Bang Ye-won said, "I feel both nervous and excited at the thought of wearing a beautiful dress and having a wedding ceremony with our three children." She added, "Looking back, even the difficult times were part of the process that made our current happiness shine even brighter."

Bang Ye-won also said, "From now on, we will continue to cherish and love each other as we do now, and together with our children, we will keep building the ordinary but most precious happiness for a long time." She added, "In October, please warmly celebrate our family's new beginning with us."

Meanwhile, KCM and Bang Ye-won welcomed their first daughter, Suyeon, in 2012, but they were unable to hold a wedding ceremony at the time because of several circumstances, including KCM's military service and business failure. They later registered their marriage in 2021 and became a legally married couple. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, they held a small vow ceremony with their family, and KCM promised his wife at the time that they would have an official wedding ceremony.

The couple later welcomed their second daughter, Seoyeon, in 2022 and their third son in 2025, becoming a family of five. They will finally hold the long-awaited official wedding ceremony in October.

anjee85@sportschosun.com