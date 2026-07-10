"I Drank Infant Formula at 40"... Choi Daniel Reveals 'Shocking Eating Habits,' Including Milk Three Weeks Past Its Expiration Date

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Choi Daniel surprised viewers by revealing that he "drinks milk that is three weeks past its expiration date without hesitation and even eats moldy food after cutting away only the moldy parts."

On the SBS variety show My Little Old Boy, which airs on the 12th, actor Choi Daniel, known as a rising star in entertainment, will appear as a special MC and show a surprising new side of himself.

When Choi Daniel recently visited the My Little Old Boy studio, he shocked everyone by saying he drinks milk that is three weeks past its expiration date without concern and eats moldy food after removing only the affected parts. He also drew attention by revealing his unusual habit of still enjoying infant formula at the age of 40.

Choi Daniel then shared the story of how he had his first kiss with an older woman during a drinking game called "King Game" in his 20s. MC Seo Jang-hoon could not hide his surprise, saying, "It wasn't even a peck," while MC Shin Dong-yup joked, "If the king orders it, you can't disobey," sending the studio into laughter. At the time, Choi Daniel said he had a crush on the woman for a while after the kiss and eventually decided to confess his feelings in person. That has raised curiosity about how his confession turned out.

Choi Daniel also stirred the studio by mentioning Jang Do-yeon, his co-star on the variety show Six Singles Under One Roof. He said he had long been a fan of Jang Do-yeon and decided to join the program because of her. When asked whether he had ever felt his heart flutter while filming together, Choi Daniel honestly replied, "I have." Seo Jang-hoon was taken aback by the unexpected answer, saying, "I was surprised even though I asked the question. I thought you were going to say something else." Choi Daniel also reportedly left a video message for Jang Do-yeon, heating up the studio even more.

Choi Daniel's candid wit, unexpected charm, and special stories he had never shared anywhere else can be seen on SBS's My Little Old Boy, airing Sunday at 9 p.m. on the 12th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com