Kim Min-hee Still Radiant in First Film After Giving Birth... Hong Sang-soo's New Film Selected for Locarno Competition

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Director Hong Sang-soo's 35th feature film, "No Place to Look," has been officially invited to the international competition section of the 79th Locarno Film Festival. Attention is also focused on stills showing actress Kim Min-hee looking as beautiful as ever after giving birth.

On the 9th, the Locarno Film Festival announced that Hong Sang-soo's 35th new film, "No Place to Look," had been officially invited to the international competition section.

The film features Kim Min-hee, Kwon Hae-hyo, Shin Seok-ho, and Park Miso, all of whom have appeared in many of Hong Sang-soo's previous works. Actress Choi Myung-gil, who has mainly worked in television dramas, also collaborated with Hong Sang-soo for the first time. Kim Min-hee was also credited as production manager.

With this film, Hong Sang-soo has now been officially invited to the Locarno Film Festival for the fifth time, following "By the Stream" (2024), "Hotel by the River" (2018), "Right Now, Wrong Then" (2015), and "Our Sunhi" (2013).

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Explaining the reason for the invitation, the festival said, "We were deeply moved by the poetic expression the film creates and the refined technique that made it possible. Every image, every line, and every encounter in the film conveys the meaning, beauty, and complexity of life in a way that feels so effortless and unforced. Once again, it shows why Hong Sang-soo is one of the great masters of our time."

The 79th Locarno Film Festival will run from August 5 to 15. After its world premiere at Locarno, "No Place to Look" is scheduled for release in Korea in the second half of this year.

Meanwhile, Hong Sang-soo and Kim Min-hee first worked together as director and actress in the 2015 film "Right Now, Wrong Then" before developing a romantic relationship. In 2017, they publicly acknowledged the relationship during a press conference for "On the Beach at Night Alone" and continued to appear together in public.

Since then, Hong Sang-soo and Kim Min-hee have worked together on most of his films. In particular, Kim Min-hee has continued collaborating only on Hong Sang-soo's projects since "The Handmaiden," directed by Park Chan-wook. In the recently released film "The Day She Returns," Hong handled directing, writing, and overall production, while Kim was credited as production manager.

The two were also reported to have had a child out of wedlock in April last year. Hong Sang-soo previously filed for divorce mediation and a lawsuit against his wife, but the request was not accepted. He later withdrew his appeal and remains legally married.

In 2024, a photo of Hong Sang-soo and actress Kim Min-hee together drew attention, and Kim Min-hee's gray hair in the image also became a hot topic.

anjee85@sportschosun.com