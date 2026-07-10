Dae-ho Lee Clarifies Wegovy Rumors, Shows Off Slimmer Look After Losing 20 kg: "I Ate Less and Exercised a Lot" (Bread Unnie)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] "The No. 4 hitter of Joseon," Dae-ho Lee, set the record straight about rumors surrounding his diet.

On the 9th, the YouTube channel Bread Unnie Kim Yeon-koung released a video titled "Retired jersey number? Not just anyone can do that." The video showed sports legends Kim Yeon-koung and Dae-ho Lee meeting and talking about a range of topics.

As soon as Kim Yeon-koung saw Dae-ho Lee, she said, "You seem much thinner than when you were playing," and Lee replied, "Everyone says that. They ask, 'Why didn't you diet when you were still playing?'" He then added, "But I was doing it every day back then too," expressing his frustration.

He went on to say, "During the season, I was a player who gained weight, and after the season ended, I would go on a diet." He added, "After retiring, I've been trying to stay consistent. I've been eating less and continuing to work out."

When Kim Yeon-koung asked, "Is there a reason you gain weight during the season?" Lee explained, "Baseball has night games, doesn't it? We play six games a week, and after a night game, when you eat dinner, you always end up gaining weight. If you eat at 11 p.m. or midnight and go to bed at 2 a.m., it all turns into fat."

After hearing that, Kim Yeon-koung agreed, saying, "I guess it's because it becomes a late-night meal. It probably has to do with a blood sugar spike and then falling asleep right away."

Meanwhile, Lee drew attention last year when he revealed that he had successfully lost 20 kg. Appearing on SBS's Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, he said he had lost weight through three months of diet control and exercise. He also personally clarified, "It was distorted into the story that I lost it all with Wegovy. For three months, I ate just one meal a day and didn't even drink a single glass of alcohol, which I enjoy."