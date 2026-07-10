Han Hye-jin Was Surprised Too... Kian84 Revives His Art School Heartthrob Days in ID Photo, "Looks Like He's in His 20s"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Model Han Hye-jin left a special 'Three Idiots' family photo with actor Lee Si-eon and broadcaster Kian84.

On the 9th, Han Hye-jin's YouTube channel released a video titled "Staying fresh with the Three Idiots even in the rainy season!"

The three met at Mangwoo History and Culture Park in Jungnang-gu, Seoul, and took part in a history tour prepared by Han Hye-jin herself.

While walking the first course of the Pyeonghae Trail, they stopped by Guri Traditional Market and, before dinner, visited a photo booth to take a family picture. It was the trio's first time taking a family photo, and they kept the mood light as they posed with a variety of concepts, including pinwheels, traditional themes, and long legs.

After the shoot, the three were amazed by the unexpectedly high quality of the printed photos.

In particular, model Han Hye-jin said, "This is almost at Vogue level. I'm moved. It turned out so well. This place is insane," expressing her satisfaction and drawing laughter.

The three then exchanged their ID photos, as if reminiscing about their school days, and each chose a group photo they liked to keep, creating a special memory.

Looking over the photos once more, Han Hye-jin exclaimed, "Kian, you really look great. You look like a baby. You look like that art academy teacher photo you took at 20 on I Live Alone. You have a face in your 20s." Lee Si-eon also chimed in, saying, "He has a face in his 20s," and joked, "It's us, but it's not us. It is, but it isn't," sending everyone into laughter.