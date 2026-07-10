Yoon Se-ah, the 'impatient donation angel,' transfers 8.15 million won right after contacting Sheon... "I always pray"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actress Yoon Se-ah shared her thoughts after doing a good deed.

On the 10th, Yoon Se-ah posted a message on her personal account along with a donation certificate, saying, "The emotion of that day when I joined the 815 Run... I can never forget the deep resonance that moved my heart. This year, too, I send warm applause and support to everyone who will share in that unforgettable moment. Since I cannot run together, I will fill my heavy heart with things I can do to help from where I am. 2026. 815!! Fighting!!"

The released donation certificate stated that Yoon Se-ah donated 8.15 million won on the 9th for a housing improvement project for descendants of Korean independence activists.

Earlier on the 9th, Sheon revealed Yoon Se-ah's good deed, saying, "It will work out, Korea! This year, too, Se-ah contacted me first as always and asked, 'Brother-in-law, when should I send the 8.15 million won?' She said she could not join the run these days because of filming, but she was so happy that she could still donate 8.15 million won. In an excited voice, she asked me to send the donation account for the 815 Run housing project for descendants of Korean independence activists as soon as possible. And as soon as I sent the Habitat for Humanity account, actress Yoon Se-ah transferred the money right away. (She is impatient, too, haha.) Se-ah, I will run hard for 81.5 km again this year. And I will work hard again to build a house for the descendants of Korean independence activists. Thank you for always cheering me on and being with me!"

In response, Yoon Se-ah left a comment saying, "I ease my heavy heart a little by not being able to run together. I always pray," and shared her warm feelings.

tokkig@sportschosun.com