Kim Ji-young, Pregnant Before Marriage, Surprises Fans with a Mirror Selfie at 70 kg: "I Look Three Times Bigger in Real Life"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Kim Ji-young, an influencer from "Heart Signal 4," shared an update after becoming pregnant.

On the 10th, Kim Ji-young posted a photo on her social media account.

In the photo, she placed a hand on her more prominent baby bump and showed the excitement of an expectant mother.

She also shared how her body has changed as her due date approaches, saying, "I hit 70 kg. Why does the mirror at the Pilates studio make me look so slim? In real life, I think I look three times bigger. As I get closer to the end, even the facial weight that never used to stick is showing up." She added, "I’m now entering week 37," signaling that childbirth is imminent.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-young rose to fame through Channel A's "Heart Signal 4" and married Trevari CEO Yoon Soo-young in February.

She recently drew attention by revealing the backstory of her pregnancy before marriage, saying, "I have polycystic ovary syndrome. My ovulation was irregular, so I took oral contraceptives for treatment from my early to mid-20s. After taking them for five to six years, I stopped for two months, and that was when I conceived."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com