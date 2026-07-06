Michael ByungJu Kim's Wife Chang Jeong-yoon Stirs Online Moms' Cafes With a Provocative Comment... "I Don't Understand Why Checking My Mother-in-Law's Refrigerator Is Such a Big Deal. She's So Picky"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Chang Jeong-yoon, the wife of actor Michael ByungJu Kim, reacted coolly to her mother-in-law's refrigerator inspection.

On the 5th, the YouTube channel "Gwangsan Kim Family" released a video titled "Can today's daughters-in-law who can't cook really be okay...? (+ Writer Jang's excuse)".

Chang Jeong-yoon said, "As the weather gets hotter, I lose my appetite. Figuring out what to eat every day is a chore," sharing her concerns as a homemaker. Michael ByungJu Kim agreed, saying, "It's so hot that we should avoid using the stove as much as possible and eat something simple and quick," and Chang admitted that she often relies on meal kits.

Chang opened the refrigerator and said, "There are meal kits I eat often," and Michael ByungJu Kim pointed out, "Here's some TMI. When my mother visits our home, it is not okay to look through a daughter-in-law's refrigerator. It's impolite." He explained that when a mother-in-law visits her son's home and checks the refrigerator, it can trigger conflict between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law.

Chang said, "But my mother never opens the refrigerator. She is not that interested. Some people say they hate it when their mother-in-law looks in the fridge, but I don't understand why. I think she'd be curious about what I eat and how I live," showing that she fully understood mothers-in-law's perspective.

Michael ByungJu Kim added, "There are a lot of daughters-in-law who are even afraid of looking at the refrigerator and dislike it," and Chang said, "Do we really need to live that meticulously? They could just avoid nagging. Even if they do nag once in a while, it's not like they see each other every day. They end up hating their mother-in-law because of a complaint that comes up once every few months." Her candid remarks drew laughter, along with a caption that read, "A broadside provocation aimed at daughters-in-law across the Republic of Korea."

Meanwhile, Michael ByungJu Kim was a single father raising his daughter Subin. He married writer Chang Jeong-yoon, whom he met through MBN's "Altoran" in 2020, and the couple welcomed their second daughter in 2024.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com