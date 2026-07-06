"Crying and Making a Fuss"... Lee Ji-hoon's Wife Miura Ayane Opens Up After Disciplining Their Daughter

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Ayane, the wife of singer and actor Lee Ji-hoon, shared her honest concerns about parenting after raising her daughter.

On the 5th, Ayane posted about her daily life with her daughter on social media and opened up about what she has been feeling as a mother.

Along with a photo of her daughter, Ayane wrote, "She cried and made a fuss before bed because she was being stubborn, but then made up and fell asleep, Lee Ruuhee." She added, "I want to let you have your way with everything, but that would not be good for you. So when will you understand that, even though it hurts me too, I have to do this?"

She went on to say, "Seeing that I only recently realized it myself, I guess that day is still far away," drawing sympathy with her candid thoughts as a real-life mother.

Meanwhile, Ayane, who is from Japan, married Lee Ji-hoon, who is 14 years older than her, and they have one daughter. She recently succeeded with in vitro fertilization and is now pregnant with their second child.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com