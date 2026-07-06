Shoo Says Living Apart from Lim Hyosung Has Its Upsides... "Sometimes He Looks Like Kim Nam-gil, and We Only Meet on Weekends" ('Dongchimi')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Shoo, formerly of S.E.S., spoke about an unexpected change after living apart from Lim Hyosung.

Shoo appeared on MBN's "Dongchimi," which aired on the 4th.

Shoo said that she and Lim Hyosung have been living apart for four years. "My husband got a place in the same neighborhood and lives there, and he comes to our house every weekend. We barbecue together and even go on trips. Things are so comfortable now," she said.

She explained why they decided to live apart, saying, "Being together was too hard. My husband tends to nag, and I had a lot bottled up inside. I never want my children to see us fighting as a couple. We decided to focus on our roles as parents and not interfere in each other's private lives beyond that."

Shoo also drew attention by revealing that she is a fan of actor Kim Nam-gil and that Lim Hyosung now looks like him to her after they began living apart. Shoo laughed and said, "Sometimes when I see him from behind, he gives off a bit of a Kim Nam-gil vibe. The other day, our skin brushed, and I thought, 'Does he still like me?'" She added, "It's funny how this helps keep a family together and makes us closer."

Meanwhile, Shoo married former basketball player Lim Hyosung in 2010, and they have a son and twin daughters. She stepped away from activities amid gambling controversy, but last year she launched her own YouTube channel and is also working as an entrepreneur.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com