"Only Chest Contact and a One-Time Trial" Female Cast Member from 'Divorced Singles 7' Describes Unpleasant Experience During Pilates Class

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Jang Su-ha, a cast member of 'Divorced Singles 7,' shared that she experienced inappropriate physical contact from some male members while working as a Pilates studio director.

On the 5th, a video titled "The World of 'I Am Solo' & 'Naneun Soollo'" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Naneun Soollo.'

In the video, Jang Su-ha, a cast member of 'Divorced Singles 7,' spoke candidly about various episodes involving male members while working as a Pilates studio director.

The host, Jong-soo from Season 2 (Kim Sa-ja), asked, "When you run a Pilates center, don't male members flirt with you or show interest?" Jang replied, "It would be a lie to say no. I have met some people that way, but I realized that shouldn't happen. The classes don't go smoothly, and the atmosphere gets disrupted because people start joking around, so it doesn't work."

When Jong-soo asked, "Do you have any more stories?" Jang eventually began by saying, "I have more stories about weirdos than about dating." She explained, "Some people come to the center because they are curious after seeing my photo. There were cases where they pressed their faces against the glass and peeked inside before leaving, or sent messages through Naver TalkTalk saying, 'I'm a man. What are you going to do for me?' So I said, 'I'll help you exercise,' and they replied, 'It seems like you don't really know how to deal with men.'" Her remarks drew surprise.

She also said that some men came dressed in men's nude-colored leggings, even though such items are hard to find, and added, "In those cases, you end up seeing things you really didn't need to see."

Jang also mentioned inappropriate physical contact from some members. She said, "When I do hands-on adjustments up close during class, they brush my chest with their elbows. People who do it on purpose are easy to tell. Afterward, they look awkward and embarrassed." She added, "What makes me even angrier is that those people don't sign up properly and only come for a one-time trial," expressing her bitterness.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com