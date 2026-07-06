Pungja, Who Lost 33 kg, Confesses, "Even When I Exercise, I Gain 5 kg and Feel Burned Out... In the End, I Only Eat This"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] YouTuber Pungja revealed the secret behind losing 33 kg.

On the 5th, a video titled "An Explanation Video from an Elephant and a Hippo" was uploaded to Ralral's YouTube channel.

That day, Pungja and Ralral spent some relaxing time eating grilled shellfish.

Ralral then asked Pungja, who had successfully shed a lot of weight, "How on earth did you lose 40 kg? You also really like food." Pungja corrected her, saying, "I lost exactly 33 kg."

When Ralral asked, "Do you follow a diet every day?" Pungja explained, "I used to go to the gym three times a week. But at some point, exercising became so exhausting." She continued, "I worked out hard for an entire month just to lose 2 to 3 kg, but after filming eating content for two days, I would quickly gain back 4 to 5 kg. That was when I felt completely burned out. After that, I thought I should cut something out. I haven't exercised for more than a month recently, and instead I am really careful about what I eat."

Pungja said she is strictly managing her diet and emphasized, "Normally, I just stick to my diet. I only eat protein. I have a protein shake and eggs. There's no choice, really. I eat while crying."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com