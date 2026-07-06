Is Lee Young-ae Really 56? Her Slim Figure in a Sleeveless Top Stuns Fans and Leaves an Announcer in Awe

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Young-ae once again showed off her remarkably slim figure.

Broadcaster Jo Soo-bin posted photos on her SNS on the 3rd, along with a message that said, "It was an honor and deeply meaningful to be able to personally thank actress Lee Young-ae for sending such a warm recommendation for my new book. What an honor this is."

Jo Soo-bin recently published her book, "The Secret of an Attractive Person," and Lee Young-ae supported it by writing a recommendation. In the released photos, Jo Soo-bin poses warmly with Lee Young-ae, drawing attention. In particular, Lee Young-ae drew admiration for her slender figure with no extra weight and her elegant beauty, despite being in her 50s.

Jo Soo-bin also expressed her amazement at Lee Young-ae in person, saying, "I sincerely thank actress Lee Young-ae for sharing such a precious heart. (Her looks need no explanation!! The moment she walked in, she was a goddess..... I was fully made up that day because I had work, but standing in front of such a natural-looking actress, I was just.....^^;; She wasn't just pretty, she was beautiful. The personification of elegance.)"

Meanwhile, Lee Young-ae has chosen the new drama "Jae-yi's Young-in" as her next project and will reunite with Yoo Ji-tae for the first time in 25 years.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com