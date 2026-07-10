Kim Min-hee, who had a child out of wedlock, returns to Hong Sang-soo's camera... 'Nowhere to Look' invited to the Locarno Film Festival

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Kim Min-hee has stepped in front of the camera again. Director Hong Sang-soo's 35th film, "Nowhere to Look" (produced by Film Production Jeonwon-sa), has been selected for the international competition section of the 79th Locarno Film Festival, which opens next month.

According to overseas distributor Finecut, the Locarno Film Festival executive committee announced on the 9th local time that Hong Sang-soo's 35th new film, "Nowhere to Look," had been officially invited to the international competition section.

The Locarno Film Festival is an international film festival held every August in Locarno, Switzerland. Founded in 1946, it is one of the oldest film festivals in the world and is known for showcasing artistic and experimental auteur films.

"Nowhere to Look" is Hong Sang-soo's fifth film to receive an official invitation to the Locarno Film Festival, following "By the Stream" in 2024 (international competition / Best Actress), "Hotel by the River" in 2018 (international competition / Best Actress), "Right Now, Wrong Then" in 2015 (international competition / Golden Leopard, Best Actress), and "Our Sunhi" in 2013 (international competition / Best Director).

In its invitation letter for the film, the Locarno Film Festival said, "We were deeply moved by the poetic expression that cinema creates and the refined craftsmanship that made it possible, as well as by the way every image, every word, and every encounter in the film conveys the meaning, beauty, and complexity of life in such a relaxed and effortless manner. Once again, Hong Sang-soo has shown why he is one of the great masters of our time."

"Nowhere to Look" stars Kim Min-hee, Kwon Hae-hyo, Shin Seok-ho, and Park Miso, all of whom have appeared in many of Hong Sang-soo's previous films. Choi Myung-gil, who has mainly worked in television dramas, also collaborated with Hong for the first time.

This year's 79th Locarno Film Festival will run from August 5 to 15. "Nowhere to Look" will have its world premiere there.

"Nowhere to Look" stars Kim Min-hee, Choi Myung-gil, Kwon Hae-hyo, Shin Seok-ho, and Park Miso. Hong Sang-soo handled production and directing, as well as cinematography, sound recording, editing, and music. Kim Min-hee also served not only as an actress but also as production manager. The film is scheduled for release in the second half of this year.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com