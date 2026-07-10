Oscar-bound? 'Hope' Set for North American Release on Sept. 9

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The sci-fi thriller Hope, directed by Na Hong-jin and produced by Forged Films, has confirmed a September release in North America, underscoring the status of K-movies.

Hope previously signed a partnership agreement with U.S. distributor NEON for its North American release. The company has handled the regional distribution of major titles that have drawn global attention, including multiple Palme d'Or winners and Academy Award for Best Picture winners.

Ahead of its North American release on Sept. 9, the newly released trailer is set in Hope Harbor, which comes under attack by an unidentified being. It offers a compact look at Na Hong-jin's bold direction and distinctive storytelling.

In particular, the trailer heightens suspense with a breathless daytime chase, demanding action sequences, and a high-speed car pursuit with an alien closing in at tremendous speed. It also adds a touch of humor that surfaces at unexpected moments. The result is a genre-blending spectacle, brought together with striking visuals completed through the crew's efforts and minimal use of artificial elements such as CGI and sets.

Since its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Hope has drawn praise from critics around the world, and positive reviews from major U.S. media outlets have continued to follow. TheWrap called it "the highest level action cinema can reach," while The Hollywood Reporter praised it by saying, "Na Hong-jin has returned with a work so overwhelming that his previous films feel like warm-up exercises."

Reactions from overseas writers on social media have also been enthusiastic. Karl Delossantos of The New York Times described it as "a sci-fi action thriller with a Korean-style black comedy twist, beginning with an hour-long action sequence and then moving into a playful creature feature." Justin Chang of The New Yorker called it "pure, unrestrained blockbuster adrenaline," fueling anticipation among audiences in North America and beyond.

Hope tells the story of a branch manager at a port in the DMZ who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village goes on alert, the film follows the characters as they confront an unbelievable reality. The cast includes Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender. Na Hong-jin, known for The Chaser, The Yellow Sea, and The Wailing, directed the film. It opens on the 15th.

Jo Ji-young