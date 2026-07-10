"In a Nutshell, You're Screwed?"... Jung Hae-in and Ha Young's Rom-Com Is Coming. 'This Awful Love' to Premiere on August 7

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"In a Nutshell, You're Screwed?"... Jung Hae-in and Ha Young's Rom-Com Is Coming. 'This Awful Love' to Premiere on August 7

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Netflix series "This Awful Love" (written by Mo Ji-hye, directed by Kim Jang-han) will meet viewers around the world next month as a familiar, crowd-pleasing rom-com set against the backdrop of the Middle East.

Set to premiere on August 7, "This Awful Love" is a sweet-and-salty romance born from an inseparable fate, and it is expected to stir viewers' hearts. Above all, the pairing of Jung Hae-in and Ha Young, both known for their strong rom-com appeal, is raising expectations even higher.

In the teaser poster released with the announcement, Jang Tae-ha (Jung Hae-in) and Go Eun-sae (Ha Young) are seen in the quiet small town of Gujin Yot Village, sparking curiosity. The contrast between Jang Tae-ha, who wears a gentle but somehow suspicious smile in the middle of a cozy country house yard, and Go Eun-sae, who looks on with a puzzled question mark above her head, is intriguing.

The line, "No memory, no records. The only person I can trust is this man!" also raises questions about what will happen to Go Eun-sae, who arrives in Yot Village after losing all her memories and following the man she claims is her boyfriend.

"In a Nutshell, You're Screwed?"... Jung Hae-in and Ha Young's Rom-Com Is Coming. 'This Awful Love' to Premiere on August 7

The teaser trailer released alongside it captures the intriguing first meeting between the somewhat suspicious Jang Tae-ha and Go Eun-sae. First, Go Eun-sae appears in a sports car and introduces herself with charisma, saying, "I'm prosecutor Go Ji-won from the anti-corruption investigation division at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office." That image makes viewers wonder what she was like before losing her memory. After the tense Go Eun-sae, who is being chased by someone, comes Jang Tae-ha with his dark aura, and the secret order from the gang boss Baek Sang-gil (Heo Sung-tae) draws attention to their mysterious relationship.

The mood suddenly shifts. Go Eun-sae wakes up in a hospital with amnesia and an unidentified identity, so much so that even her fingerprints cannot be confirmed. When Jang Tae-ha appears before her, he drops a bombshell: "Don't you know who I am? I'm your boyfriend." His words suggest that their connection is anything but ordinary.

Even though she has lost her memory, her taste seems unchanged. Go Eun-sae is also seen rejecting reality, insisting that the shabby-looking Jang Tae-ha could never be her boyfriend. She cannot believe his claim that he had persistently followed her after their first meeting in the mountains. Saying, "In a nutshell, I'm screwed, right?" she is thrown into confusion in a strange situation with no memories and no clues. Her pitiful yet funny reaction adds to the humor. Whether Jang Tae-ha, who calls himself Go Eun-sae's boyfriend, is telling the truth or lying remains to be seen, making viewers curious about how their relationship began.

"This Awful Love" follows the sweet and sticky cohabitation of a prosecutor with amnesia and a boxing coach who insists he is her boyfriend. Jung Hae-in, Ha Young, and Heo Sung-tae star in the series. It is written by Mo Ji-hye, who penned "You Raise Me Up," and directed by Kim Jang-han, who helmed "You Raise Me Up" and "My Demon." The series will be released on Netflix on August 7.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

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