"Tracking the Truth, Reporting It, and Digging It Up"... Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il, and Lee Min-ho in The Assassins Is a Powerful Combination

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Ji-young] The mystery thriller The Assassins, directed by Hur Jin-ho and produced by Hive Media Corp., has unveiled character posters after being officially invited to the Gala Presentation section of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival.

The released character posters immediately draw attention by capturing the vivid atmosphere surrounding the three figures confronting the shooting of the first lady. Their intense expressions amid the chaos heighten the tension and hint at the relentless, heated struggle to come.

First, Cheol-gu, played by Yoo Hae-jin, draws the eye as he stares at the shocking crime scene. Yoo's expression conveys the complex emotions of a detective facing an unprecedented case. Paired with the tagline, "The one who tracks the truth," it sparks curiosity about the weighty story he will carry at the front line of the investigation.

Next, Jae-hwan, the head of the newspaper's social affairs desk played by Park Hae-il, anchors the film with his sharp insight and firm convictions, expressed through an unwavering gaze. The tagline, "The one who seeks to inform the truth," raises anticipation for Jae-hwan's relentless reporting instincts as he refuses to bend his pen despite intense pressure.

Young-il, a rookie reporter full of passion and boldness played by Lee Min-ho, vividly conveys the confusion at the scene as he urgently reports the situation to the newspaper right after witnessing the shooting of the first lady. The tagline, "The one who digs up the truth," builds expectations for Young-il's fearless drive as he throws himself into uncovering the mystery behind the case.

As such, the character posters for The Assassins richly portray the stories of three people who each pursue the truth in their own way over a single incident, maximizing immersion. The meeting of three actors who can fill the screen with nothing more than a look signals the arrival of a one-of-a-kind mystery thriller that is set to shake up theaters during this year's Chuseok holiday, sending expectations soaring.

The Assassins is based on the assassination of first lady Yuk Young-soo, who was shot and killed during the 29th Liberation Day ceremony held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on August 15, 1974, while President Park Chung-hee was delivering his congratulatory address. The film follows the suspicions and hidden forces behind the attack that shocked South Korea. Hur Jin-ho, known for Christmas in August, One Fine Spring Day, and Princess Deokhye, directed the film. It is scheduled for release during this year's Chuseok holiday.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com