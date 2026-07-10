"As expected of Nolan's country"... CGV servers crash as soon as ticket sales open for Christopher Nolan's new film 'Odyssey'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film 'Odyssey' (directed by Christopher Nolan) has proven its explosive interest from prospective audiences.

With rave reviews from global media and critics following its overseas premiere—such as "Christopher Nolan transcends his own limits! An overwhelming masterpiece" (Variety, Jazz Tangcay), "The best movie of this summer, no, this year! The pinnacle of Nolan, the greatest director of our time" (Fandango, Erik Davis), and "Trust the buzzworthy reviews, that is the kind of movie it is" (Time Out, Phill de Semlyen)—'Odyssey' has once again confirmed its status as the most anticipated film of August by eliciting an explosive response immediately upon the opening of ticket sales. When ticket sales for 'Odyssey' opened at 10 a. m.

on the 9th, prospective viewers flocked in all at once to secure good seats, causing delays in accessing the CGV website and app, triggering what is known as a "ticket booking frenzy. " In particular, a scene usually seen only on popular concert ticket booking windows The appearance of a waiting message for concurrent users on the 'Odyssey' booking window—an unusual occurrence for movie reservations—demonstrated the intense interest. In addition, the CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall IMAX theater proved the intense booking fever by recording a sell-out of all seats, excluding disabled seating, for the first and second screenings on the opening day.

In fact, the online world heated up as real-time booking verifications and reviews poured in across various movie communities as well as social media platforms like Instagram and X, with comments such as, "Odyssey. Power. The CGV app crashed" (Extreme Movie io***), "Odyssey opened at Yongsan IMAX but the server crashed lol" (X ju****), "Odyssey is really bloody ᅲᅲ" (Anonymous Theqoo), and "Odyssey Yongsan IMAX morning shows sold out? The app crashed?" (Anonymous Theqoo).

'Odyssey' is a film that depicts the turbulent 10-year journey of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he attempts to return to his homeland and family after the end of the Trojan War. Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, the film is directed by Christopher Nolan, director of *Interstellar*, *Dunkirk*, *Tenet*, and *Oppenheimer*.

It opens on August 5th. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com