Friends → Lovers → Back to Colleagues... IU X Lee Jong-suk End 4-Year Public Relationship, "Decided to Remain Good Colleagues"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The public relationship between singer and actress IU and actor Lee Jong-suk has come to an end.

IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, and Lee Jong-suk's agency, Ace Factory, released a statement on the 10th saying, "The two have broken up. They have decided to remain good colleagues. " IU and Lee Jong-suk, who were previously dubbed the "couple of the century," received many congratulations after admitting to their relationship on the first day of the new year in 2023.

The two, who developed a romantic relationship around September 2022, received many congratulations after officially acknowledging their relationship on their respective fan cafes on January 1, 2023, stating that they had been seeing each other for four months. Most notably, just before revealing the news of their relationship to fans at the end of 2022, Lee Jong-suk garnered attention for his confession during his acceptance speech for the Grand Prize at the MBC Drama Awards. He stated, "After finishing my military service, I had many worries and fears, but there is 'someone' who helped me find a good direction and think positively at that time.

I want to tell you that I am grateful for always being cool, that I have liked you a lot for a very long time, and that I respect you very much. " As it became known that Lee Jong-suk's "someone" was IU, it drew the attention of fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, IU is scheduled to hold a solo concert this coming September, and Lee Jong-suk is also preparing for the release of the Disney+ series "Remarried Huang Hao" in the second half of this year. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com