Is there a 'divorced single' among the male contestants of 'I Am Solo' Season 32? Suspicions spread... "Should it be revealed?" The online world is in an uproar.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] As the 32nd season of ENA·SBS Plus's "I Am SOLO" (Divorced Singles Special) continues to generate buzz, heated debates are now continuing as online claims spread that there is a "Doldolsing" (someone who has been divorced twice) among the participants.

Recently, a post appeared on an online community claiming, "There is a Doldolsing among the 32nd season participants. " The author asserted, "Among the male participants of the 32nd season, there is someone who has experienced two marriages and divorces, including a common-law marriage," adding, "It seems the broadcast only mentioned the last divorce.

" The author further added, "Many company colleagues attended the first wedding, but the related story remains quiet," and expressed an opinion to the effect that "Oksun honestly disclosed her history of common-law marriage, so it is unfortunate. " However, the post is the author's personal claim and has not been confirmed by the broadcast, the production team, or the participants.

As the post spread, various reactions followed online. Netizens expressed conflicting opinions, saying, "I'm so curious who it is," "If it's true, shouldn't they reveal it on the show?", "There's no need to go out of your way to disclose that they are a 'divorced single' when no one asked," and "The situation is different from Ok-soon, who revealed her history of common-law marriage first.

" Recently, the 32nd Divorced Singles Special has been garnering high interest, creating a buzz with every episode through Young-soo's "conditional straight-forward" remarks, Sang-cheol's mention of fortune telling and sexual compatibility, and Ok-soon's declaration of distancing. Amidst this, interest surrounding the participants continues as new online claims have been added to the mix.

Meanwhile, 'I Am Solo' airs every Wednesday at 10:30 PM. Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.

cho@sportschosun.com