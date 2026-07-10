Did IU Already Hint at Her Breakup with Lee Jong-suk? Her Meaningful Reply: "I Don't Need to Say I Love You"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] As singer and actress IU and actor Lee Jong-suk have ended their four-year public relationship, an old remark by IU is drawing renewed attention.

On the 10th, the agencies of IU and Lee Jong-suk said, "The two have broken up. They have decided to remain good colleagues." The breakup is said to have come naturally as both were busy with their own schedules.

IU and Lee Jong-suk first met in 2012 as MCs on SBS's "Inkigayo" and began dating publicly in 2022, but they have now gone their separate ways.

Since then, IU's past comments about love have also come back into the spotlight. She had made the remarks while reflecting on the story and characters in a drama, but after the breakup news, they are being revisited as especially meaningful.

IU shared her views on love through her YouTube channel in April. While talking about MBC's "Perfect Crown," she said, "If you truly love someone, you don't keep talking about love. It's just something that exists at the core of your heart." In contrast, Byeon Woo-seok expressed a different view, saying, "Lately, I've been thinking that way. I think it's really nice to express love," and exchanged several "I love you" lines with Yoo Su-bin.

IU also said in a behind-the-scenes video for "Perfect Crown," "Love is not something you want others to know about." When the production team asked, "Is that IU's philosophy, or Hee-joo's philosophy?" she replied, "It's my philosophy. Hee-joo has never been in love, so I don't think she would have a philosophy about it."

Meanwhile, IU is set to hold a solo concert in September, while Lee Jong-suk is preparing for the release of Disney+'s original series "The Remarried Empress."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com