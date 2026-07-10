Was That Heart Lee Jong-suk's? Not IU's After All... Sudden Breakup Shocks Fans

[Sportschosun Park Araam] Singer and actress IU and actor Lee Jong-suk have ended their public relationship and gone their separate ways.

In particular, Lee Jong-suk drew attention last month when he posted a photo on his personal account from a trip to Europe, making a heart shape above his head. The image was interpreted as an 'affection signal' directed at IU. Even when breakup rumors surfaced, the two had denied them through people close to them, so the sudden news has left fans disappointed.

In an official statement released that day, both agencies said, "The two recently ended their romantic relationship and decided to remain good colleagues," adding, "They will continue to support each other's activities."

Earlier, breakup rumors emerged after online posts claimed that the two were spotted at a luxury restaurant in Seoul on May 16 last year, IU's birthday, with BTS member V. However, it was later confirmed that the two, who had met through a past music video shoot, were simply having a meal with acquaintances, including chef Sung Anh. At the time, someone close to IU also dismissed the rumors, saying, "The two are still doing well."

After repeatedly denying such rumors, the two have now acknowledged their breakup, bringing their public relationship to an end.

Meanwhile, IU is set to meet fans with a solo concert at the main stadium of Goyang Stadium in September.

Lee Jong-suk is preparing for the release of Disney+'s original series, The Remarried Empress.

tokkig@sportschosun.com