Wonhee disarms her shyness on air... “A harmless 20-year-old trying everything she wants”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Coupang Play’s variety show <Wonhee is 20> is continuing its streak of achieving the highest ratings among original variety shows, spearheaded by the harmless charm of the trending star Wonhee.

<Wonhee is 20> is an empathetic real-variety show where 'Wonhee,' who is still full of firsts, grows as she experiences her 20-year-old bucket list together with her older sisters. 7, the highest among original variety shows. The secret to its popularity lies in Wonhee’s 'awkward charm' and confident 'Gen-Z vibe.

' Having set aside her glamorous idol image on stage, Wonhee has captivated viewers' hearts with the realistic face of a twenty-year-old who takes on challenges without hesitation, despite her clumsiness. Whether sitting on the boxing ring and whining or making mistake after mistake at an amusement park part-time job, Wonhee pushes through with her characteristic bold energy—she is the very embodiment of the "modern Gen Z. " Her enjoyment of the new challenges themselves provides laughter, empathy, and healing to viewers tired of high-stimulation content, earning her praise as "The Right Way to Use Wonhee," which perfectly brings out her most natural, inherent charm.

Furthermore, her encounters with unique "life mentors"—such as Lee Eun-ji, ITZY's Yeji and Chaeryeong, "Baby Beast" Chef Kim Si-hyun, LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eun-chae, and Patricia—disarmed even the guests and unleashed harmless chemistry. The sisters who participated looked back on their own twenties and offered warm encouragement, while at times they were comforted by Wonhee and teared up, evoking a deep sense of empathy. Viewers are sending enthusiastic responses to this healing variety show created by the irreplaceable charm of Wonhee and the fresh combination with the guests, with comments such as, "I love this harmless combination so much," "They are meeting for the first time, but why do they look so much like sisters? It's like a meeting of sweet guinea pigs; you can see that Wonhee really likes Chef Sihyeon," "Wonhee and Patricia play so well like little kids," "Eunchae shows off her older sister vibe when she's with Wonhee lol.

She's exactly the kind of little sister the older sisters want to take around," "She's a total human charger," and "I plan to make every episode my meal buddy. " The steady popularity of <Wonhee is Twenty> is powerfully expanding across both online and offline platforms.

Large crowds gathered at university festivals nationwide, as well as at the 'Wonhee Birthday Cafe' pop-up launched by Coupang Play, demonstrating the tangible impact of the trending star Wonhee. In particular, events held at the birthday cafe, such as the 'Wonhee Mock Exam' that precisely targeted the tastes of the Gen Z generation, spread through voluntary participation and a relay of Proof shot (proof shots).

This highlights that the show has become a culture that resonates with and is enjoyed by the youth of this era, going beyond mere 'viewing. ' The production team revealed the backstory behind the casting, stating, "Behind the camera, Wonhee is a realistic and lovable 'twenty-year-old of today' that we commonly see around us.

We couldn't imagine anyone other than Wonhee to portray a character who is shy and clumsy but wants to try everything she desires—a person with that 'harmless confidence. '" They added, "Through Won-hee, viewers will be able to experience a delightful and warm sense of liberation regarding a phase of life that everyone has gone through at least once.

" Capturing the tumultuous growth story of 20-year-old Won-hee—who is more beautiful because she is clumsy and more refreshing because she is sincere—the Coupang Play original variety show 'Won-hee is 20' can be watched every Saturday at 4 PM on Coupang Play. tokkig@sportschosun.com