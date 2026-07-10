"Aren't They Different Clothes?" IU Denied Matching Outfits with Lee Jong-suk, but Were They a Sign of a Split?

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] As IU and Lee Jong-suk have ended their four-year public relationship, an old remark by IU is drawing renewed attention.

Recently, a post titled "Signs of a breakup between IU and Lee Jong-suk" spread across online communities and social media, becoming a hot topic. The author pointed to IU's January response to dating rumors over their alleged "couple look" as a possible sign that the relationship was already faltering.

At the time, speculation arose that the two were wearing matching outfits after photos showed them in hooded zip-up sweatshirts from the same luxury brand.

In response, one fan wrote on a fan communication platform, "Can you please wear your own clothes, use your own phone cases, wear your own beanies, and just do different things? Do you really have to do this?" expressing disappointment. IU then directly replied, "They're different clothes...?" and cleared up the misunderstanding.

After news of their breakup emerged, that comment has once again been circulating online. Netizens left reactions such as, "The signs were there from then," "That sounds meaningful," "Looking back, it was a breakup signal," "It seems strange now," and "It makes you read too much into it."

However, it has not been confirmed whether IU's comment at the time was meant to hint at a breakup, and various interpretations continue to follow.

Meanwhile, Lee Jong-suk's agency, ACE FACTORY, said, "It is true that Lee Jong-suk has broken up with IU." It added, "As this is the actor's private life, we ask for your understanding that we cannot provide further comment."

A representative from IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, also stated, "IU has broken up with Lee Jong-suk. The two have decided to remain good colleagues."

The two, who began their public relationship in December 2022, were loved as one of the entertainment industry's most high-profile couples for about four years, but they have ultimately gone their separate ways.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com