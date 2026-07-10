Jin Jae-young Goes Through It All... “My Leg Swelled Up After a Centipede Bite. Clear Bite Marks”

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] Actress Jin Jae-young shared an update after receiving hospital treatment for a centipede bite.

On the 9th, Jin Jae-young posted several photos on her personal account along with the message, "I can't believe something like this happened in my life."

The photos showed Jin Jae-young soothing her swollen leg with an ice pack after being bitten by a centipede.

The bite area was visibly swollen, drawing sympathy.

She later described what happened at the time, saying, "Life can be such a sitcom sometimes. Let me skip to the incident. I was sitting in the yard when I suddenly felt a sharp sting. When I looked, I had been bitten by a centipede. Wow. There were two bite marks, and the area swelled up with a sharp pain. What on earth is this? I went to the hospital, got an antibiotic shot, and picked up some medicine. But apparently, several people had come to the hospital that day after being bitten by centipedes. What? Be careful of centipedes at all times! I couldn't help laughing at how absurd this was. If I want to recover quickly, ice packs are the way to go. I'm putting on quite a show, seriously."

Meanwhile, Jin Jae-young married pro golfer Jin Jeong-sik, who is four years younger than her, in 2010 and has been living on Jeju Island.

tokkig@sportschosun.com