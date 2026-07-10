Namkoong Min Goes from 66 kg to 84 kg in Bulk-Up Transformation, Showing Off 'Hulk' Back Muscles... Even Kim Jong-kook Approves ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Namkoong Min revealed the grueling behind-the-scenes story of gaining 18 kg for a role.

On the 10th, KBS2 released a teaser for 'Problem Child in House' under the title, "Gained 66 kg to 84 kg?! What is Namkoong Min's strict self-management secret?"

In the video, Namkoong Min explained the secret behind his dramatic body transformations for each project, saying, "I always read the script, but I think changing my appearance changes the feel of the character."

He then recalled his biggest bulk-up period and said, "I got up to 84 kg. The training period alone lasted about 10 months in total. During that time, I worked out for about three hours every day without missing a single day," drawing surprise.

Namkoong Min said he had gained about 18 kg, from 66 kg to 84 kg, and also revealed photos from the bulk-up period. Seeing his completely changed look with solid muscles, Yang Se-chan exclaimed, "Isn't that Kim Jong-kook?" making everyone laugh.

Namkoong Min explained his own body type, saying, "My back muscles tend to grow better than other areas. Even if I work out casually, my back develops first."

He also admitted that managing his diet was no easier than exercising. Namkoong Min recalled the extreme bulk-up process, saying, "I ate as many as seven meals a day." He added, "The process was so painful that I even had nightmares about losing muscle, and I once cried in the shower."

anjee85@sportschosun.com