At 47 and Pregnant, Han Da-gam Shows Off Her Baby Bump at the Gym, Saying, "I Just Want My Belly to Grow"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Han Da-gam, who is currently pregnant, shared her workout tips for expectant mothers and offered a glimpse into her healthy pregnancy routine.

On the 10th, Han Da-gam posted her own exercise tips on social media, writing, "Han Da-gam's 24th management tip. How should pregnant women exercise? Should they really only do a little?"

The video shows Han Da-gam focusing on her workout at the gym. Wearing a sleeveless exercise outfit, she drew attention for maintaining a slim, unpuffy figure through steady self-care even during pregnancy.

After warming up with plenty of stretching, Han Da-gam used equipment to lower the intensity and completed a routine centered on lower-body and back exercises. Her slightly visible baby bump also caught the eye.

She said, "How should pregnant women exercise? I want to tell them not to stay still, but to work out at a lower intensity," adding, "If you do it every day without overdoing it, even in small amounts, recovery can be faster."

She continued, "Do you want the dream of expectant mothers, where only the belly grows? Then diet is important, but you must also do strength training," and added, "The back matters more than the front. Have you heard that women should have a beautiful back line? It may be annoying and your body may feel heavy, but you still have to do it. For your beautiful baby and for yourself."

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam married a businessman one year her senior in 2020. She drew attention in April when she announced her pregnancy at age 47, and she is expected to give birth to a son in September.

Han Da-gam recently appeared on KBS2's variety show "The Return of Superman," where she candidly shared how her daily life and health routine changed after becoming pregnant, as well as how she feels about becoming a mother later in life. Her honesty earned warm support from viewers.

anjee85@sportschosun.com