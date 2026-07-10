Not knowing the lineup yet... 'Let's Rock' blind tickets sell out in record time

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] The spirit of rock is shaking the Han River.

Blind tickets for the 2026 Let’s Rock Festival, the country’s leading urban rock festival supported by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), went on sale on the 8th. The tickets sold out almost immediately, underscoring the intense interest from music fans.

Every year, Let’s Rock has won fans over with a diverse lineup ranging from legendary bands to today’s most talked-about musicians and rising indie artists. This year marks its 20th anniversary, so expectations were even higher for a star-studded lineup. Even so, tickets sold out completely before the lineup was announced.

An official said, "It is thanks to the trust of the audience who have cherished and supported Let’s Rock for 20 long years. We are putting in every effort to create a festival unlike any other so we can repay the overwhelming support we have received."

Let’s Rock will be held over two days, Oct. 3 and 4, at Nanji Hangang Park in Seoul. Before that, the festival will also announce the early-bird ticket schedule for those who missed the blind tickets.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com